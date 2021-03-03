Bone marrow transplants resume at RGGGH

After 10 months, bone marrow transplants have resumed at the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital (RGGGH).
A 42-year-old man, who had multiple myeloma, underwent autologous hematopoietic stem cell transplantation at the hospital, while many more patients are scheduled to undergo the bone marrow transplant.
According to a press release, the transplant programme was interrupted for almost 10 months due to COVID-19 pandemic. The transplantation resumed last month, and the patient, who was admitted on February 9, was discharged on March 1 after undergoing the procedure.
The Bone Marrow Transplant unit was inaugurated in 2018. Since then, haematopoietic stem cell transplant has been done for more than 20 patients. Many patients with acute leukemia, lymphoma and multiple myeloma were treated and were doing well.
Two more patients were taken up for the transplant, while many more were scheduled to undergo the transplant. The procedure that costs around Rs. 20 to 30 lakh in the private sector was funded by the Chief Minister’s Comprehensive Health Insurance Scheme, the release said.
