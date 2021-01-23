Bonding through panels on the screen

Former students of St. Bede’s School at an alumni meet from the past. Photo: Special Arrangement

23 January 2021

These schools from Chennai are not rescheduling their annual reunion marked for January 26; they are just taking it online

Put on your thinking cap and take this quiz. It does not matter if you are not a current student, parent or alumnus of Holy Angels Anglo-Indian Higher Secondary School, T. Nagar.

What is the colour of the first uniform introduced in Holy Angels School?

“Green with a piping of green and white stripes at the neck and sleeves” or “blue”?

Whatever you have chosen, you may keep it under wraps. There are no gifts to be given away. It is just a fun activity for you to refresh your memory about your alma mater.

This is roughly the drift of one of the posts on the school’s Facebook page, and it comes against the backdrop of the Alumni Fest 2021, scheduled to be held on January 26.

If you have been associated with the school in any manner, there is a likelihood that questions of this kind being posted under #Iknowmyschool will make you nostalgic.

Many an institution that have been maintaining the tradition o0f organising their alumni meet on January 26 are now organising virtual meet-ups this year due to the pandemic. Teasers, video messages from retired teachers, a virtual tour of the school and black-and-white photos of the good old days are among ways in which organisers are building up the excitement in the run-up to the virtual event.

This year, Old Bedeans Association (OBA) representing the alumni of St. Bede’s Anglo-Indian Higher Secondary School, celebrates its 96th year of formation and the 150th year of the starting of the Don Bosco Past Pupils Association.

“Both are important milestones in our calendar and we did not want to give them a miss, so we have a meet-up on Google Meet on January 26, from 11 a.m. onwards,” says Deepak Raj, secretary of OBA.

The in-person event usually attracts over 300 alumni.

“As far as I can remember, we have always had the alumni meet on January 26 and old students who live in other countries would plan their calendar accordingly. A special reminder or invitation was not required but this time we have broadcast that the school gates will not be open on that day,” says Deepak. “Those who are technologically challenged would need help; this virtual meet is just an experiment.”

Members of Vidyodaya School Alumni Association take part in a tree-planting exercise

For years, Vidyodaya School Alumni Association, better known as Poorva Vidhyarthini Samaj, has been following the practice of having its reunion scheduled for January 26. This year, with many of its old students who have settled down in other countries expressing an interest in the virtual event, they have shifted the meet-up to January 30.

“Traditionally we would meet on Republic Day as it is a holiday and many can take part in it, but as it is a virtual meet-up, we wanted our friends from other countries to join us. Based on a poll we took, we decided to host it on January 30 and the time chosen — 8 a.m. — makes the meet convenient for people spread across time zones to attend,” says Latha Kumaraswami, an old student and a member of the executive committee.

Latha says they are expecting a bigger turnout than the one usually registered during in-person events. “We specially created a WhatsApp group this time to coordinate different activities for the virtual meet-up,” says Latha. On-the-spot quiz and cultural events are a few activities that have already been planned.

Other highlights

Alumni meets serve as an occasion for former students to help the school in whatever way they can.

So, has the pandemic eaten into this aspect?

As in previous years, Poorva Vidhyarthini Samaj is giving away scholarships to deserving students. “Twelve students would get scholarship worth ₹ 1.2 lakh,” says Latha. “Virtual events are a good way to connect with old students and also to raise more funds for our scholarship programme,” she adds.

In December, OBA distributed ₹3 lakh worth of provision to 150 families.