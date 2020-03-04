Bonded labourers rescued

The Kancheepuram district administration rescued 25 labourers, including children, from a brick kiln in Musaravakkam on Monday.
A senior official of the Kancheepuram district said that they received information about bonded labourers working in a brick kiln from a volunteer of the National Adivasi Solidarity Council. Revenue officials headed by Sub-Collector Saravanan inspected the unit. The officials, after enquiry, found that 25 persons were made to work by a woman contractor for more than seven years. They were not paid wages regularly.
All the labourers were natives of Villupuram.
The official said the Balu Chetty Chatram Police have filed a case against the woman contractor under Bonded Labourers System (Abolition) Act, 1976. The rescued labourers would be issued release certificates after enquiry is completed and sent home.
