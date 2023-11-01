Bond period for non-service PGs who completed courses in 2023 reduced to one year, bond amount halved

November 01, 2023 10:45 pm | Updated 10:46 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Tamil Nadu Health department has reduced the bond period for non-service postgraduates (degree/ diploma), who have completed their PG courses in 2023, from two years to one year. The bond amount has been halved from ₹40 lakh to ₹20 lakh for those who completed PG degree courses and from ₹20 lakh to ₹ 10 lakh for those who completed PG diploma courses in 2023.

In a recent Government Order, the Health department said it would review and consider the enforcement of two-year bond conditions every year and issue necessary directions for utilising the services of non-service PGs in the Tamil Nadu Medical Services depending on the need and availability of vacancies in the future.

So far, non-service PGs were mandated to serve in Tamil Nadu for two years and if they fail to do so, they will have to pay the amount as per a bond executed at the time of admission. The Madras High Court, in an order in July 2023, directed the deputy director, Directorate of Medical Education to discuss the implementation of bond service for non-service PGs by constituting a committee.

A committee was constituted and certain suggestions, including extending one year after post graduation as senior resident compulsorily instead of two years or to create supernumerary posts in government medical colleges to accommodate them, reduce bond amount, issue posting in the same speciality, reduce bond period and issue bond postings on time, were put forward by the members.

Keerthy Varman, general secretary, Tamil Nadu Resident Doctors Association (TNRDA) said the Tamil Nadu Medical Students Association and TNRDA took part in a meeting with Health department officials in August and requested reduction of bond period to one year as well as the bond amount. They also sought maternity benefits for non-service PGs and to post speciality doctors only in institutions under the Directorate of Medical and Rural Health Services and Directorate of Medical Education, and not in primary health centres.

“We made repeated requests to the officials. Now, a government order has been issued to reduce the bond period to one year and amount to ₹20 lakh. While we thank the State government, we believe that non-service PGs on bond will be allowed to pursue super speciality courses with an undertaking without asking for a bank surety keeping in mind the welfare of the doctors of the State,” he said.