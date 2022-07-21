Bommikuppam villagers plant saplings in potholes on slushy roads

Attempt to draw the attention of authorities towards the poor condition of roads in the village

In an attempt to draw the attention of district authorities towards the poor condition of roads and the potholes on them, residents of Bommikuppam, a tiny village near Tirupattur town, planted saplings in the potholes on the streets filled with rainwater on Thursday.

Residents said that they have been complaining to block and district-level officials to re-lay the damaged stretches in the village for many years now. However, no action has been taken on their pleas so far, forcing them to come up with this idea to highlight their plight.

Adding to their woes, Tirupattur has been witnessing heavy rain for more than a week with the district receiving the highest total rainfall of 244.20 mm on Wednesday. The heavy downpour has inundated many villages in the district, including Bommikuppam. “Our children have to wade through waist-deep water during monsoon to go to schools. We have been petitioning the district officials regularly on relaying the roads in the village but nothing has transpired so far,” said S. Thenmozhi, president of Bommikuppam village panchayat.

Children study at government schools in the village up to Class VIII before enrolling themselves in schools in Tirupattur town, seven km from the village, for higher classes. A few bus services are being operated. So, the residents have to depend on their own mode of transport like two-wheelers to shift the sick and injured to Tirupattur, the nearest town that has a government hospital.

Residents said that they were submitting petitions at the grievance meeting held at the Collectorate every week for many years. Besides, they had also regularly highlighted the need to relay the roads in the village to elected representatives. Streets get inundated and slushy even if it rains for a while, making it difficult to commute. Officials said that damaged roads in the village can be repaired only once in five years. Adequate funds are not being allocated by the district administration to take up repair works once in six months. The streets in the village were laid over a decade ago as rough patchwork. Since then, no repair works have been taken up, said officials admitting that they have to face the wrath of residents whenever the streets get inundated.