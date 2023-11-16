ADVERTISEMENT

Bomb threat to ex-CM’s house turns out to be hoax

November 16, 2023 06:55 pm | Updated 06:55 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

An anonymous person called up the State modern control room and claimed that a bomb was planted at the residence of former Chief Minister M. Karunanidhi in Gopalapuram and would explode shortly.

Following this, the police investigated and found that it was a hoax call. They traced the caller, who was identified as Selvam, 41, an electrician.

The Natham police interrogated him, and his family said that he was undergoing treatment for depression. After ascertaining his medical records, the police let him off with a warning.

