Chennai

Bomb threat to actor Vikram’s house in Chennai

An anonymous call at the police control room was received, in which the called threatened to detonate a bomb at actor Vikram’s house.

Police sources said the control room received the call on Monday morning. The staff of the control room immediately alerted higher officials and the Thiruvanmiyur police about the threatening call. Soon, a patrol team rushed to the actor’s house located in Besant Nagar and conducted inquiries. Personnel of the Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS) and a sniffer dog were pressed into service.

After ensuring that there were no suspicious objects around the house, the BDDS declared the call a hoax, after which the control room was asked to trace the caller. Police found that the call was made from Marakkanam in Villupuram district. Police suspect the caller had earlier issued similar threats to the residences of Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami, and actors Vijay and Suriya.

