Bomb scare at Vijayakanth’s house following hoax call

CHENNAI

14 June 2021 00:25 IST

The police were kept on their toes after the control room received a call informing them of a bomb in actor-politician Vijayakanth’s house in Virugambakkam on Sunday.

According to the police, an anonymous person made the call. The Bomb Disposal Squad was pressed into service and a sniffer dog was sent to the house, and after a thorough check, they ascertained it was a hoax.

The police are searching for the caller.

