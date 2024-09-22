GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Bolts removed from signal box, police investigate  

Published - September 22, 2024 12:36 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Government Railway Police are investigating an incident of removal of bolts from a signal box near Ponneri Railway Station in Tiruvallur district.

According to police sources, railway staff were working after locking the box following procedure between 1.50 am and 4.30 am. After completing their work, they came to the box and found the bolts were removed from the signal box. 

Upon receipt of the information, the Superintendent of Police, Railways reached the spot and conducted an investigation. Further investigation is on.

