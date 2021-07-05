Chennai

‘Bodyguard’ Muneeswarar temple sees heavy rush

Auspicious start: Priests performing puja to new vehicles at Bodyguard Muneeswarar Temple on Sunday.   | Photo Credit: K.V. SRINIVASAN

CHENNAI The Bodyguard Muneeswarar Temple on Pallavan Salai witnessed large crowds on Sunday. Many people, who had waited for the lockdown to be lifted and temples to reopen, were seen at the temple.

The priests were busy performing puja for recently purchased two-wheelers. “We had been waiting for the temple to reopen. This temple is considered lucky to perform puja for new vehicles. It is believed that Muneeswarar keeps motorists safe and prevents accidents,” said a devotee.

The temple had a token system by which those interested could pay a fixed amount depending on the vehicle.


