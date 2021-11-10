Body retrieved from Adyar

The Adyar Police recovered the body of an unidentified man floating on Adyar river on Tuesday.

According to the police, following information from the public to the control room, a team led by Adyar Police Inspector Meenakshisundaram reached the spot at 12.30 p.m. and recovered the body which was stuck under the second pillar of Thiru.Vi.Ka. bridge, with the help of Fire and Rescue Services personnel.

The body was sent to Government Royapettah Hospital for post-mortem. A case of unnatural death was registered under section 174 of Criminal Procedure Code for unnatural death Further investigation is on to identify the victim and cause of death. Police also passed the information to police stations located on the upper stream.

(Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State's health helpline 104 and Sneha's suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050)