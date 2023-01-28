Body of woman who died in wall collapse handed over to family 

January 28, 2023 09:17 pm | Updated 09:17 pm IST - CHENNAI

The authorities on Saturday handed over the body of the 23-year-old woman who was crushed to death following the wall collapse on Anna Salai to her family.

Padma Priya of Usilampatti was crushed to death on Friday morning and another youth sustained minor injuries when a portion of the wall of an old building under demolition fell on her while she was walking on the pavement along Anna Salai in Thousand Lights.

The incident shocked the city. The police arrested two persons on charges of negligence in the case. After the post-mortem at Government Royapettah Hospital, her body was handed over to her grieving parents.

Actin sought

Meanwhile, the CPI(M) cadre on Saturday staged a protest near the demolition site demanding action against the officials of Greater Chennai Corporation who allegedly failed to monitor the demolition.

G. Selva, secretary of Central Chennai District Committee of CPI(M), led the protest. Mr. Selva said: “We demand the Corporation to take appropriate action against the officials who failed to monitor the demolition. The bereaved family should be given a compensation of ₹1 crore.”