Chennai

Body of teen who drowned in Chennai lake retrieved

more-in

The 17-year-old had gone swimming in the Somangalam Eri near Mudichur on Monday

The body of a 17-year-old boy who had drowned on Monday in the Somangalam Eri near Mudichur was retrieved on Wednesday.

The boy, identified as P. Karthik of Pazhanthandalam village, had gone to swim in the lake on Monday when he drowned, police sources said.

The Somangalam Police had filed a case and had been searching for the body since Monday.

A police official said the body was finally retrieved from the lake with the help of the villagers on Wednesday morning.

The body has been sent to Chromepet Government Hospital for a post-mortem examination.

The Somangalam police are investigating.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Chennai
Chennai
death
accident (general)
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 4, 2019 4:29:07 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/chennai/body-of-teen-who-drowned-in-chennai-lake-retrieved/article30162318.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY