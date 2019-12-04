Body of teen who drowned in Chennai lake retrieved

The body of a 17-year-old boy who had drowned on Monday in the Somangalam Eri near Mudichur was retrieved on Wednesday.
The boy, identified as P. Karthik of Pazhanthandalam village, had gone to swim in the lake on Monday when he drowned, police sources said.
The Somangalam Police had filed a case and had been searching for the body since Monday.
A police official said the body was finally retrieved from the lake with the help of the villagers on Wednesday morning.
The body has been sent to Chromepet Government Hospital for a post-mortem examination.
The Somangalam police are investigating.
