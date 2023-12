December 11, 2023 09:53 pm | Updated 09:53 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Madipakkam police identified a body retrieved from a canal in Kuberan Nagar as that of Prasanna, 43, of Karthikeyapuram, who worked as a wireman at the Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (Tangedco) office in Thillai Ganga Nagar. The body was retrieved by police and disaster response team personnel and sent to the Government Chromepet Hospital for a post-mortem.

