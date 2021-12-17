Body of schoolgirl found in Coimbatore

Coimbatore

17 December 2021 01:10 IST

She had gone missing five days ago

The decomposed body of a Class X girl, who had gone missing five days ago, was found wrapped in blankets and a plastic sack, with ropes tied around her thighs and neck, in a thorny bush less than a kilometre from her house in Saravanampatty on Thursday.

The 14-year-old girl’s mother had lodged a complaint with the all-women police station, Coimbatore East, on December 13 saying she had been missing since December 11. The mother and her elder daughter, aged 17, had left the victim at home alone, and when they returned , she was missing and her mobile phone was not reachable. The complainant said a shopowner told her he had seen the girl walking on the road around 10.30 a.m., talking to someone over the phone.

Her body was found in the bushes when the police searched the area. Senior police officers and forensic experts visited the crime scene and a sniffer dog was also pressed into service. The body was later shifted to the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital for a post-mortem.

Coimbatore City Police Commissioner Pradip Kumar told The Hindu three special teams headed by Deputy Commissioner of Police E.S. Uma were investigating the case.

“The investigators have got a few leads and are hopeful of cracking the case soon,” he said.

Meanwhile, a group of people consisting members from various organisations staged a road blockade in front of the CMCH mortuary on Thursday evening, demanding the arrest of the persons involved in the girl’s death.