ADVERTISEMENT

Body of newborn found in bag near Marina swimming pool in Chennai

August 03, 2023 03:33 pm | Updated 03:33 pm IST - CHENNAI

Police received information about the bag, left unattended at the pool, from visitors; an investigation is underway

The Hindu Bureau

A view of the Marina beach swimming pool | Photo Credit: File

Visitors to the Marina Beach on Thursday were shocked after they found a bag containing the body of a baby.

A senior police official said the Anna Square Police received information about an unattended and suspicious-looking bag at the back of the swimming pool complex at Marina Beach.

A police team headed by Triplicane Inspector Mohanraj visited the swimming pool and found the bag containing the body of a newborn. The body was sent to the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital. 

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The police team are scrutnising CCTV footage in and around the swimming pool for their investigation. 

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Chennai / death / police

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US