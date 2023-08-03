Body of newborn found in bag near Marina swimming pool in Chennai

August 03, 2023 03:33 pm | Updated 03:33 pm IST - CHENNAI

Visitors to the Marina Beach on Thursday were shocked after they found a bag containing the body of a baby.

A senior police official said the Anna Square Police received information about an unattended and suspicious-looking bag at the back of the swimming pool complex at Marina Beach.

A police team headed by Triplicane Inspector Mohanraj visited the swimming pool and found the bag containing the body of a newborn. The body was sent to the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital.

The police team are scrutnising CCTV footage in and around the swimming pool for their investigation.

