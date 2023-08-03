HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Body of newborn found in bag near Marina swimming pool in Chennai

Police received information about the bag, left unattended at the pool, from visitors; an investigation is underway

August 03, 2023 03:33 pm | Updated 03:33 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
A view of the Marina beach swimming pool

A view of the Marina beach swimming pool | Photo Credit: File

Visitors to the Marina Beach on Thursday were shocked after they found a bag containing the body of a baby.

A senior police official said the Anna Square Police received information about an unattended and suspicious-looking bag at the back of the swimming pool complex at Marina Beach.

A police team headed by Triplicane Inspector Mohanraj visited the swimming pool and found the bag containing the body of a newborn. The body was sent to the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital. 

The police team are scrutnising CCTV footage in and around the swimming pool for their investigation. 

Related Topics

Chennai / death / police

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.