Body of newborn found in bag near Marina swimming pool in Chennai

Visitors to the Marina Beach on Thursday were shocked after they found a bag containing the body of a baby.
A senior police official said the Anna Square Police received information about an unattended and suspicious-looking bag at the back of the swimming pool complex at Marina Beach.
A police team headed by Triplicane Inspector Mohanraj visited the swimming pool and found the bag containing the body of a newborn. The body was sent to the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital.
The police team are scrutnising CCTV footage in and around the swimming pool for their investigation.
COMMents
SHARE