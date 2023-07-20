Body of Nagapattinam fisherman who drowned near Kalpakkam, washes ashore

July 20, 2023 05:03 pm | Updated 05:04 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Kelambakkam police, the evening of Tuesday, July 18, 2023, retrieved the body of a 53-year-old fisherman, who had drowned last week, near Kalpakkam.

A senior police official of the Chengalpattu district said Thangasamy, of Nagapattinam district, along with a group of fishermen had been fishing near Kalpakkam when he fell into the sea and drowned on July 15, 2023. The accompanying fishermen informed the Kelambakkam police, who, along with the fishermen of Kovalam, looked for the body. Subsequently, the body washed up on the shores of Kovalam beach.

The Kelambakkam police have sent the body to the Chengalpattu Government Hospital for a post-mortem investigation, and are investigating.