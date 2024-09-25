Body of murdered youth thrown on railway track

A 19-year-old youth was allegedly found murdered and his body was thrown near a railway track in Wimco Nagar, Thiruvottriyur.

The victim has been identified as Akash, 19, a resident of Tsunami quarters in Ernavur. His body was found lying on the track near Ernavur overbridge. His leg was chopped off and head and body bore cut injury marks. A small piece of axe was lying nearby. It is suspected that unidentified persons murdered and threw the body on the track.

Upon receipt of information, Government Railway Police, Korukkupet reached the spot and recovered the body. Police began an investigation to identify the motive behind the murder.

