Body of murdered young man found near railway station in Chennai 

Police said the 22-year-old’s body was found near the Vyasarpadi Jeeva railway station; an investigation is underway

December 22, 2023 04:17 pm | Updated 04:17 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The body of a 22-year-old young man was found near the Vyasarpadi Jeeva railway station. Police recovered the body and began an investigation.

According to the police, the victim has been identified as R. Seenu, 22 whose parents were initially residents of the Tamil Nadu Urban Habitat Development Board flats in Pulianthope. The family later moved to Perumalpattu in Tiruvallur district. On Wednesday, Seenu left home saying that he was going to meet a friend. However, he did not return.

On receiving information, the Pulianthope police went to the spot and recovered the body. Police said Seenu had a couple of criminal cases registered against him.

Chennai / murder / police

