Body of missing marathon runner found on the bank of Adyar River 

Published - November 04, 2024 01:00 am IST - Chennai

The Hindu Bureau

The body of a 62-year-old marathon runner who went missing from last Wednesday was found lying on the bank of Adyar on Sunday.

The victim has been identified as Govindarajan Krishnan, 62, a resident of Adyar and was working with TCS. He was a marathon runner and widely known among other runners in the city. On October 30th morning, he had headed out for a walk as he did regularly. He did not return home since then. The family lodged a complaint with Adyar police and police and his friends searched at several places.

Police sources said he took shelter in the Adyar bridge when it was raining, but unfortunately slipped, fell into the river and drowned. His body was found near broken bridge on Sunday and recovered. Further investigation is on.

