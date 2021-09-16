ChennaiCHENNAI 16 September 2021 01:35 IST
Body of missing boy found in temple pond near Sholavaram, suspect held
Updated: 16 September 2021 01:35 IST
The body of K. Dhanasekar, 14, who went missing five days ago, was found floating at a temple pond in a village, near Sholavaram, on Monday.
The police said he was found to be murdered by Gopalakrishnan, his mother’s boyfriend, as the boy had informed his father about his mother’s extramarital affair.
The victim was from Neduvarambakkam village, near Sholavaram.
Gopalakrishnan was arrested on Wednesday.
