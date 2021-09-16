Body of missing boy found in temple pond near Sholavaram, suspect held

CHENNAI

16 September 2021 01:35 IST

The body of K. Dhanasekar, 14, who went missing five days ago, was found floating at a temple pond in a village, near Sholavaram, on Monday.

The police said he was found to be murdered by Gopalakrishnan, his mother’s boyfriend, as the boy had informed his father about his mother’s extramarital affair.

The victim was from Neduvarambakkam village, near Sholavaram.

Gopalakrishnan was arrested on Wednesday.