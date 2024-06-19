Body of man found floating in Cooum River in Chennai

A male corpse that was floating on the Cooum River, was retrieved by the Mylapore police on Wednesday (June 19, 2024) morning. The police have registered a case and are investigating.

A senior official of the Chennai City police said residents near the Thirumayilai railway station alerted the police control room about a body they had seen floating in the Cooum River near the parking lot of the railway station.

A police team went to the spot and retrieved the body and sent it to the Rajiv Gandhi Government hospital for a post-mortem. The police are attempting to identify the deceased, who is believed be around 45 years old.