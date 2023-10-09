ADVERTISEMENT

Body of IIT Madras student found near railway tracks close to A.P. border

October 09, 2023 03:01 pm | Updated 03:01 pm IST - CHENNAI

A statement from IIT-M said the victim was third-year B.Tech student of the Metallurgical and Materials Engineering Department

The Hindu Bureau

The body of a student of the Indian Institute of Technology, Madras (IIT-M) was found near the railway tracks in Chennai, close to the Andhra Pradesh border. The student had left for Delhi on October 3 and was returning to the city, by train.

A statement from the Institute said the deceased was a third-year student of the B.Tech Metallurgical and Materials Engineering Department. “The Institute is extending all cooperation to the investigating authorities,” the statement said.

“The demise of the young student is indeed a huge loss to the Institute and to the society at large. IIT Madras expresses its heartfelt condolence to the family and friends of the deceased student. We request everyone to respect the privacy of the family at this unfortunate moment,” the statement further read.

