Body of an autorickshaw driver found floating in the Peerkankaranai lake

January 07, 2024 07:46 pm | Updated 07:46 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Peerkankaranai police have filed a case and are investigating the cause of the death of a man whose body was found floating in the Peerkankaranai lake on Sunday.

Tambaram police said information was received from the residents of the locality that an unidentified body was floating in the Peerkankaranai lake. A police team visited the lake and fished out the body. In the preliminary enquiry, the body of the victim aged around 35 years was identified as Subramani, an autorickshaw driver. The victim was separated from his wife and was an alcoholic, police said. The body was sent to Chromepet Government Hospital for post-mortem.