December 19, 2022 09:51 pm | Updated 09:51 pm IST - CHENNAI

The CMBT police found a severed body near the parking lot of the Koyambedu Metro Rail Station. The police said that on Sunday evening, the control room received a call about the body. The CMBT police reached the spot and conducted an investigation. The police said investigation is on to trace the identity of deceased and the postmortem report is yet to be received.