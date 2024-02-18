ADVERTISEMENT

Body found in toilet of express train in Chennai Central Railway Station

February 18, 2024 12:01 pm | Updated 12:01 pm IST - CHENNAI

A case under section 174 of the Criminal Procedure code has been filed

The Hindu Bureau

A body of a 50-year-old man was found by the Government Railway Police (GRP) in the toilet of an express train at the Dr. MGR Chennai Central Railway Station on Saturday.

A senior official of the GRP said commuters had informed the Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel that a body was lying in the toilet of the Tamil Nadu Express train operated from New Delhi to Central station.

The RPF personnel alerted the GRP police officials who inspected and found the body. During investigation, the identity of the victim was found to be S. Hasangir Khan of Darbhanga district in Bihar. The body was sent to the Rajiv Gandhi Government Hospital for postmortem. A case under section 174 of the Criminal Procedure code has been filed, the police said.

