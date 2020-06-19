Body found in house, tenants summoned

The Sankar Nagar police are investigating the mystery behind the death of a person whose body was found in a rented house at Pozhichalur.
The police said Kumar, 60, rented out a portion of his house located in Venkateshwara Nagar, Pozhichalur to two youth — Sethupathi, 28, and Madhan, 28, of Sivaganga district.
Following the lockdown, they left for their native places after locking the house. Mr. Madhan returned 10 days ago.
After paying the rent, Mr. Madhan left the house.
On Thursday, Mr. Kumar opened the house when a foul smell from the place and found a decomposed body.
The police conducted an investigation and have summoned Mr. Sethupathi and Mr. Madhan for questioning.
