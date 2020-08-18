Body exhumed, buried again after post-mortem

The body of a man, who was murdered by his rival gang on August 14, was exhumed from a forest area near Madurantakam and again buried after post-mortem on Wednesday.
According to the police, Karthik, who has a murder case against him, belonged to the gang of Bagyaraj, an anti-social. He is suspected to have been involved in the murder of one Kumaresan in Arumbakkam recently.
“It is suspected that in retaliation Kumaresan’s gang used history sheeter Sengotuvan’s gang in Chengalpattu and murdered Karthik on August 14. His body was then buried in a forest area at Murugambakkam village in Madurantakam,” said a police officer.
Recently, a blood-stained machete was found in the locality. The public handed over the weapon to the police and during investigation they found out about Karthik’s murder and in connection with the case Sabari, belonging to Sengotuvan’s gang was arrested,” said a police source.
Based on the information provided by him, the body of Karthik was exhumed and buried after post-mortem.
