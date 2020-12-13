History sheeter murdered, dumped in pond in Chennai

CHENNAI

13 December 2020 06:02 IST

A 29-year-old history sheeter was hacked to death by a gang and his body was dumped in a pond at Ambattur Industrial Estate.

The Ambattur Estate police have launched a manhunt to nab the suspects.

The police said the name of the victim was given as Sathish, 29, of Mangalapuram near Ambattur. He had more than 20 criminal cases against him. He went out on Thursday and did not return home. His relatives searched for him at several places and his mobile phone was switched off. They lodged a complaint with the police.

His body was found floating in a pond and was retrieved by Fire and Rescue Service personnel. Police said he was last seen drinking with his relatives and could have been hacked to death following a drunken brawl.