Bodies of two young men, with heads severed, found at burial ground in Chennai

Published - July 02, 2024 01:56 pm IST - CHENNAI

Police believe the two men, part of a gang, were disputing with another gang over ganja trafficking

The Hindu Bureau

Two young men were murdered, and their bodies were found at a burial ground near Perungalathur in Chennai. Special teams of police have been constituted to trace the suspects and find out the motive behind the murders.

In the early hours of Tuesday, July 2, 2024, the police received information that two bodies had been found with their heads severed, at a burial ground in Gundumedu near Perungalathur. Upon receipt of the information, police personnel from Peerkankaranai police station rushed to the spot and recovered the bodies. They then began an investigation. 

Police identified the victims as Annamalai, 23 and his associate Zilla alias Tamilarasan, 24 of Perungalathur. They were painters, and were disputing with another group led by Sonu alias Gopalakrishnan.

The initial investigation revealed that Sonu and his associate Arif had attacked the duo. It is also suspected that the two gangs were rivals over ganja trafficking and other issues.

Further investigations are on, said police sources.

