Bodies of two elderly people found in septic tank of their house

Five teams have been formed to crack the case

The bodies of an elderly man and a woman were found inside the septic tank of their house at Kolapakkam near Vandalur on Saturday. The suspects had sprinkled turmeric powder all over the house after trying to wash the blood stains.

According to the police, Samson Dinakaran, 63, a retired timekeeper from Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (CMWSSB), was living with Janet, 52, in Kolapakkam. His wife Alia, 55, son Immanuel, 28, and daughter Benita, 30, live in Guduvanchery.

It is reported that the crime came to light when Ms. Benita called her father on Friday night and he did not respond. After making calls on Saturday, she reportedly asked a neighbour to check. When informed that the house was empty, Ms. Benita went to the house and found the back door open.

She alerted the police who conducted inquiries. During investigation, the police found that blood stains had been removed and turmeric powder had been sprinkled in the room. “The team found the bodies in the septic tank and Samson’s neck was slit with a sharp weapon and Janet’s mouth was covered with a cloth. It is suspected that she choked to death,” said a police officer

The bodies were sent to Chromepet Government Hospital for post-mortem. A case has been registered and investigation is on. “Five special teams have been formed to crack the case,” said a senior police officer.