Bodies of children drowned in sea retrieved by rescue team

The incident occurred when three families went to the beach on Sunday evening.

A Tamil Nadu Fire and Rescue Services (TNFRS) rescue team on Monday retrieved the bodies of four children who drowned in sea on Sunday evening when they were playing near the Kasimedu Fishing Harbour.

From early morning on Monday, personnel from Fire Stations at Royapuram, Thiruvotriyur, swimmers from Marina Rescue Team, Indian Coast Guard and fishermen were conducting search and rescue operations. District Fire Officer K. Rajesh Kannan and Deputy Commissioner of Police, Washermanpet, G.Subbulakshmi monitored the rescue operation.

On Sunday evening, three families went with their children to the beach. While the parents were sitting on shore, the children including Durga, 17, daughter of Soundarajan, Vishnu, 14, and twins- Margaret, 13 and Martin 13 were playing in the sea waters.



To the shock of their parents, the four children were dragged into the sea by strong waves and Arulraj, 19-year-old, jumped into the water in an attempt to save them. However, all five went missing and untraceable. Later the body of Arulraj alone was washed ashore.

After long search, the rescue teams retrieved the bodies of four children floating on the water one after another