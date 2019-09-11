Bodh Gaya blasts accused held

Sleuths from the Special Task Force in Kolkata on Monday night arrested a 35-year-old man living in Thoraipakkam on suspicion of links with Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen Bangladesh (JMB), which was involved in the 2013 Bodh Gaya blasts.

According to police, S.K. Asadullah alias Raja from Burdwan in West Bengal, had been working in Chennai for the past five years.

He was working in a hollow block-making unit in Tiruneermalai and was residing near his workplace.

A week ago, he shifted to Canalpuram in Thoraipakkam under the Neelangarai police station limits. A senior police officer said on Monday night, the Kolkata STF went to his house and detained him.

“The team came to Chennai based on a statement given by Mohammed Abul Kashem alias Kashem, 22, who was arrested in Kolkata on September 1.

He had mentioned that Asadullah was his friend,” said a police officer.

The STF’s doubt was confirmed as Asadullah returned from Kolkata the same day Kashem was arrested.

Cases have been registered against him under various sections of the IPC including section 120 B (punishment for criminal conspiracy), section 121 (attempting to wage war, or abetting waging of war, against the Government of India), section 123 (Concealing with intent to facilitate design to wage war) and section 125 (waging war against any Asiatic Power in alliance with the Government of India) among others.

Taken to Kolkata

He was produced before the judicial magistrate in Alandur court for a transit remand and taken to Kolkata for further investigation.