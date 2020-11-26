‘Boats ready for rescue operations’

CHENNAI

26 November 2020 01:21 IST

‘Two have already been sent to Ayanavaram’

Boats have been kept in readiness by the Fisheries Department to help rescue residents stranded due to floods. Officials of various departments, including Revenue, Police and Fire Services, have been asked to coordinate with fisheries officials at Kasimedu for boats.

An official of the Fisheries Department said that they had camped at Kasimedu to ensure supply of boats. "We have already sent two boats to Ayanavaram. There have been requests from Korukkupet and Vyasarpadi too," he said. The contact number for boats is 9941610752.

Meanwhile, fishermen have also been instructed to contact Fisheries Department and district administration in case of flooding and other emergencies.

Fishermen living in vulnerable areas were requested to move to camps arranged by the district administration.

“They have been instructed not to stay in boats, particularly in mechanised boats during the cyclone. They were instructed to stay at home or camps and not to try to access fishing boats during the landfall of the cyclone,” said an official.