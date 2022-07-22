Chennai

Boats distributed to fishermen

The Tiruvallur District Collectorate distributed boats to fishermen who were affected by the pandemic at Bangarampettai, Poondi union, on Thursday.

Twenty-three boats estimated at ₹3.91 lakh were provided to the fishermen to improve family income and livelihood. This would prevent child labour and ensure children’s education. The initiative was implemented along with Integrated Rural Community Development Society, a voluntary organisation and DIZ, a German firm, said a press release.


