Boards displaying revised traffic fines come up in Vellore, nearby districts

The e-challan devices have not been updated in some parts of Tamil Nadu, especially for violations with higher fines. So, the old rates are still being collected for some violations. The revised rates came into force in the State on October 28

The Hindu Bureau VELLORE
November 03, 2022 23:58 IST

Boards displaying the revised traffic fines that have been set up in Vellore town on Thursday. | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

Large display boards announcing the revised spot fines for traffic violations are being installed at key points in Vellore, Ranipet, Tiruvannamalai and Tirupattur to create awareness among motorists.

The revised rates came into force in the State on October 28 in conformity with the Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Act, 2019. But the e-challan devices have not been updated in some parts of the State.

So the old rates are still being collected for some violations. “We have installed the display boards at intersections and markets where people congregate. The revised rates will come into force soon,” S. Rajesh Kannan, SP (Vellore), told The Hindu.

Drivers without a valid licence will be fined ₹5,000 as against ₹2,500 collected earlier. Those jumping signals will be fined ₹1,000. The fine for loud horns will be ₹500. A motorist speaking on a cellphone while driving will be fined ₹1,000 for the first time and ₹10,000 the next time.

The display boards list 15 traffic violations and the revised spot fines. The traffic police are also being trained in charging the revised rates in the e-challan devices. The police say the devices have not been updated with the revised rates, especially for violations with higher fines.

For example, they have not been updated for overloading, a violation that invites a fine of ₹22,000 for one tonne of goods.

