Board exams will be held this year: Minister

Minister for School Education Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi and MLA Udhayanidhi Stalin inaugurating the Illam Thedi Kalvi (education at doorsteps) at Nadukuppam in Chennai on Monday. B. Jothi Ramalingam

CHENNAI

04 January 2022 01:10 IST

Minister for School Education Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi said board exams will be conducted this year.

He was speaking on the sidelines of the launch of the second phase of the ‘Illam Thedi Kalvi’ scheme in Chennai on Monday.

“Vaccination for students for Classes X to XII, who will be taking the exams, was rolled out today,” he said. “Last year, we could not conduct the board exams given the pandemic situation, and an evaluation methodology had to be chosen from 13 different methodologies that were prepared. This year, there is less chance of this happening,” the Minister added.

Classes to continue

“Since vaccination of senior students is happening, classes on campus are also expected to continue for them, and they will go on to write the exams,” the Minister added. The teaching community has inferred that in-person exams will be conducted at the allocated centres this year.

An initiative which aims at bridging the learning gaps owing to the pandemic among children, Illam Thedi Kalvi was initially launched in 12 districts in October last year. As a part of the second phase, the initiative is being taken to more districts including Chennai.

The School Education Minister and MLA Udhayanidhi Stalin inaugurated the ‘Illam Thedi Kalvi’ initiative at a center in Nadukuppam on Monday. In Chennai, over 500 centres are expected to function as a part of the initiative.

“We began the initiative in nearly 46,000 centres across 12 districts and as a part of the second phase, 34,000 centres will open for students to come and engage with volunteers,” Mr Anbil Mahesh said.