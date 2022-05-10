Board Examination for Class XI begins

Over 8.69 lakh students gave the exam which began with the language paper

Over 8.69 lakh students gave the exam which began with the language paper

Over 8.69 lakh students of Class XI from State Board schools wrote their board exams that began on Tuesday with the language paper. This batch missed writing their Class X exams owing to the COVID-19 pandemic. The exam was held in 3,119 centres across the State.

“Students found both the Tamil and French papers easy. Students who took the Tamil exam said the revision exams held in the months leading up to the board exams helped them prepare for the paper today,” said G.J. Manohar, senior principal, MCC Higher Secondary School.

In Chennai alone, 47,121 students took up the exams across 167 centres. The Directorate of Government Examinations said that 2 students had been found indulging in malpractice during the exam.