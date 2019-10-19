Blue Star junction waiting to be mended

The busy Blue Star junction near the Anna Nagar Tower Metro Rail station resembles the surface of the moon. Blue metal spread to level the road is doing more harm than good. Residents and motorists taking this stretch have demanded that repair work be undertaken immediately.

More than three months have elapsed since Chennai Metrowater finished laying water pipelines on this section, but Zone-8 (Anna Nagar) of the Greater Chennai Corporation is still dragging its feet on the road-relaying work.

“As the road is uneven, children get injured while crossing it. The civic body should re-lay the intersection immediately as many shoppers from the neighbourhood throng the shops along Second Avenue Main Road,” says S. Raghuram, a motorist from Anna Nagar.

At present, only a lone traffic police personnel has been deployed to regulate traffic and ensure safety of motorists and pedestrians. Walkers cross the intersection to reach a row of new shops a wide array of products. The intersection also provides access to Anna Adarsh College for Women, located in Shanthi Colony. Many motorists choose to use this intersection to reach Poonamallee High (PH) Road near D.G. Vaishnav College in Arumbakkam instead of taking the congested Anna Nagar roundtana route.

Every day, on an average, more than 8,000 vehicles use the intersection.

The stretch was given a facelift with tiled footpath, designated parking lots, stormwater drains, bus shelters, LED street lights and traffic signals.

MTC buses resumed its services. Subsequently, work on laying water pipelines was taken up by Chennai Metrowater to ensure regular water supply. The work covers areas like Shanthi Colony, Fourth Avenue, Second Avenue, Sixth Avenue and 13th and 14th Avenues.

“Steps will be taken to re-lay the intersection and the connecting stretches soon,” says a Corporation official.