Chennai

Blue-metal blues for motorists

Down the dusty Link Road. Photos: D. Madhavan  

Though weeks have elapsed since blue metal was laid on Link Road in Pattabiram, there is no sign of it being black-topped. Strewn with blue metal, the busy road is dusty and its uneven surface is posing a challenge to motorists.

Every day, motorists from Muthaputhupet, Mittanamalli, Pattabiram, Bharathiyar Nagar, Uzhaipalar Nagar and Sabir Nagar use Link Road to reach various parts of the Chennai.

“Due to the blue metal, skidding accidents involving motorcyclists are frequent, especially at night as insufficient illumination adds to the risk. Now, with the monsoon having set in, frequent downpours have increased the risk,” says B. Praveen, a motorist from Pattabiram.

Loads of unused blue metal have also been dumped along the stretch putting motorcyclists at risk for accidents at night.

A kilometre long and covering many residential areas, Link Road is a lifeline for residents as they use it to reach Chennal Tiruvallur High Road for many essential services including hospitals, schools, colleges, banks and petrol pumps. It is also a key route for MTC buses, especially small buses.

According to Corporation officials, key roads around defence establishments in the neighbourhood belong to the Ministry of Defence for which the Garrison Engineer is the nodal authority. Procedural delay between the two government agencies is a major reason for the delay in the road being relaid. Difficulty sourcing bitumen is another reason.

“Steps will be taken to relay the stretch soon,” says a Corporation official.

Related Topics
Chennai Downtown
Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Nov 8, 2020 10:03:49 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/chennai/blue-metal-blues-for-motorists/article33051265.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY