Blue Cross launches third mobile hospital vehicle for treatment of stray animals

March 05, 2023 10:12 pm | Updated 10:12 pm IST - CHENNAI

To facilitate the on-site treatment of stray animals, the Blue Cross of India on Sunday launched its third mobile hospital vehicle.

The fully-equipped vehicle is customised with a treatment table, inverter, fans, refreigerator, drawers for medical equipment and medicines, a retractable doctor’s seat and stretcher trolley and has provisions to administer intravenous fluids and oxygen. The vehicle will also have a movable cage for holding dogs as well as dog-catching equipment.

The vehicle, which was donated to the Blue Cross of India by Ashok Ranka, director, Ranka Steels, was launched by M. Mahesh Kumar, Deputy Mayor of the Greater Chennai Corporation.

On an average, the Blue Cross gets around 500 calls for the rescue of animals and treatment of injured animals. “In many of these cases, the animals can be treated on site as they require basic medical attention or just minor procedures. Not all animals need to be brought in and kept overnight, and our mobile vehicles greatly help with on-site treatment for these cases,” said Vinod Kumar, manager, Blue Cross.

The vehicle will have a driver and a veterinarian, who will attend to these calls and depending on the extent of the injuries or the health of the animal, decide whether the animal can be treated there or need to be brought in. “On-site treatment will also ensure that the animal does not have to go through the stress of being transported and taken away from familiar surroundings unless necessary,” Mr. Vinod added.

Two other mobile hospital vehicles are already being used by the Blue Cross, and in cases where the animals need intensive care and treatment, the vehicles are equipped to transport them to the Blue Cross campus as well.