Blood donors, organisations honoured

Published - November 16, 2024 12:45 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

By volunteering to donate blood, you are giving a new lease of life to an individual, and a small act like this can make a world of difference to someone, Sudha Seshayyan, Director, SASTRA University, Chennai campus, said here on Friday. 

Addressing a gathering on the occasion of J. Balasubramaniam’s 3rd Memorial Day, organised by Voluntary Health Services (VHS), she said, “Whatever we can do for Dr. JB [Balasubramaniam], as he was fondly called, to thank him or for the cause to which he worked towards, is to rededicate ourselves to blood donation.” 

“One of the reasons why we need more blood donation is that there have been significant advancements in treatment procedures and medical methodologies. We have treatment for so many diseases. Many forms of cancer can be treated now. As the procedures increase, the requirements for blood, too, are increasing and, as a result, we need more donors,” she said.

V Mythily, Director, VHS Blood Centre, said, “Balasubramaniam was a pioneer in the field of transfusion medicine and was involved in hundreds of blood donation camps. He had motivated so many people.”

Several blood donors and donor organisations were honoured by the VHS Blood Centre during the occasion.

R Rajagopal, Managing Trustee of VHS; Yuvaraj Gupta, Director and COO of VHS; Revathy Raj, consultant hematologist and president of Thalassaemia Welfare Association, VHS; and P. Athmanathan, Chief Administrative Officer, VHS Blood Centre were among those who spoke during the event.

