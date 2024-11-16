 />
GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Blood donors, organisations honoured

Published - November 16, 2024 12:45 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

By volunteering to donate blood, you are giving a new lease of life to an individual, and a small act like this can make a world of difference to someone, Sudha Seshayyan, Director, SASTRA University, Chennai campus, said here on Friday. 

Addressing a gathering on the occasion of J. Balasubramaniam’s 3rd Memorial Day, organised by Voluntary Health Services (VHS), she said, “Whatever we can do for Dr. JB [Balasubramaniam], as he was fondly called, to thank him or for the cause to which he worked towards, is to rededicate ourselves to blood donation.” 

“One of the reasons why we need more blood donation is that there have been significant advancements in treatment procedures and medical methodologies. We have treatment for so many diseases. Many forms of cancer can be treated now. As the procedures increase, the requirements for blood, too, are increasing and, as a result, we need more donors,” she said.

V Mythily, Director, VHS Blood Centre, said, “Balasubramaniam was a pioneer in the field of transfusion medicine and was involved in hundreds of blood donation camps. He had motivated so many people.”

Several blood donors and donor organisations were honoured by the VHS Blood Centre during the occasion.

R Rajagopal, Managing Trustee of VHS; Yuvaraj Gupta, Director and COO of VHS; Revathy Raj, consultant hematologist and president of Thalassaemia Welfare Association, VHS; and P. Athmanathan, Chief Administrative Officer, VHS Blood Centre were among those who spoke during the event.

Published - November 16, 2024 12:45 am IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.