ADVERTISEMENT

Blocked on ECR

November 04, 2023 10:29 pm | Updated 10:29 pm IST

Prince Frederick
Prince Frederick

On East Coast Road, one cannot miss a vigorous effort to close down many pedestrian crossings. By blocking these crossings — in some cases marrying metal barricades to already existing blockers, usually stones and discarded concrete slabs — the traffic police seem to largely get road crossing concentrated around signals meant for both vehicular and pedestrian movement.

A blocked pedestrian crossing at Neelangarai on November 2, 2023. | Photo Credit: PRINCE FREDERICK

For example, in Palavakkam, the reason to close down a pedestrian crossing with a pot pourri of blocking material (a metal barricade, a plastic barricade and a henge of broken concrete slabs) is within sight. A vehicular-cum-predestrian traffic signal is a short distance away. The crudely closed pedestrian crossing has a long-discontinued pedestrian signal. And the faint remains of a zebra crossing can be seen.

A blocked pedestrian crossing at Kottivakkam on East Coast Road on November 03, 2023 | Photo Credit: PRINCE FREDERICK

Barricading and shutting down a pedestrian signal in Neelankarai, opposite Kazura Garden First Main Road gets eyebrows raising quizzically. To get to the next functional crossing point on both sides of the now-barricaded crossing point, the pedestrian has to trudge quite a distance. Besides, if a decision has been made to close a pedestrian crossing, it would be better to go the whole distance by ensuring it is closed properly with concrete.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US