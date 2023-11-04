HamberMenu
Blocked on ECR

November 04, 2023 10:29 pm | Updated 10:29 pm IST

Prince Frederick
On East Coast Road, one cannot miss a vigorous effort to close down many pedestrian crossings. By blocking these crossings — in some cases marrying metal barricades to already existing blockers, usually stones and discarded concrete slabs — the traffic police seem to largely get road crossing concentrated around signals meant for both vehicular and pedestrian movement.

A blocked pedestrian crossing at Neelangarai on November 2, 2023.

A blocked pedestrian crossing at Neelangarai on November 2, 2023. | Photo Credit: PRINCE FREDERICK

For example, in Palavakkam, the reason to close down a pedestrian crossing with a pot pourri of blocking material (a metal barricade, a plastic barricade and a henge of broken concrete slabs) is within sight. A vehicular-cum-predestrian traffic signal is a short distance away. The crudely closed pedestrian crossing has a long-discontinued pedestrian signal. And the faint remains of a zebra crossing can be seen.

A blocked pedestrian crossing at Kottivakkam on East Coast Road on November 03, 2023

A blocked pedestrian crossing at Kottivakkam on East Coast Road on November 03, 2023 | Photo Credit: PRINCE FREDERICK

Barricading and shutting down a pedestrian signal in Neelankarai, opposite Kazura Garden First Main Road gets eyebrows raising quizzically. To get to the next functional crossing point on both sides of the now-barricaded crossing point, the pedestrian has to trudge quite a distance. Besides, if a decision has been made to close a pedestrian crossing, it would be better to go the whole distance by ensuring it is closed properly with concrete.

