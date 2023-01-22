Blast in two-wheeler painting factory near Sriperumbudur leaves five injured

January 22, 2023 12:31 pm | Updated 12:33 pm IST - KANCHEEPURAM

An explosion of a spray machine in a painting factory belonging to a two-wheeler company near Sriperumbudur on Saturday night caused a fire accident in which five persons suffered burn injuries. While three persons who sustained more than 70% burn injuries are battling for life, two helpers are undergoing treatment for minor burn injuries.

A senior police officer of the Kancheepuram district said a painting factory for two-wheelers is functioning in Katrambakkam near Sriperumbudur. On Saturday night, workers were involved in painting the spare parts for the two-wheelers when a blast occurred in the spray machine causing a fire accident.

Five workers who were working in the factory suffered burn injuries caused by the blast. On being alerted about the fire accident, the Somangalam Police and the fire and rescue personnel rushed the five workers to the Government Kilpauk Medical College Hospital for treatment where three workers including Madhankumar (26), Senathipathi (36) and Subash (19), are battling for life.

The other two workers of Buddhuraj (26) and Ranjith (26), suffered minor injuries and are out of danger.

The Somangalam Police have filed a case and are investigating.