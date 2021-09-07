Black spots at major junctions to go

CHENNAI

07 September 2021 00:11 IST

Highways Department has identified 11 locations in city; pedestrian convenience to get attention

The Highways Department will take up work on eliminating black spots at 11 locations in the city — four each on Anna Salai and Poonamallee High Road (E.V.R. Periyar Salai), two on Jawaharlal Nehru Salai and one on G.N.T. Road.

“The administrative sanction for the work has been issued and tenders are to be invited. Depending on each location, the geometrics will be corrected as required. If there is a blind curve, visibility will be improved,” said an official.

“If the chamber of the road is not right at a curve, it can lead to the driver losing control over the vehicle. If there is an increase in the height of the road, even a gradual one, it can lead to lack of visibility. These are some of the factors that are looked at by engineers when they study a road for corrections to minimise accidents,” he pointed out.

Advertising

Advertising

Some of these chosen junctions will get traffic islands, if required, to prevent direct entry of motorists from side roads.

“They will be provided free left turn and allowed to merge with the traffic or allowed to go around a traffic island that will automatically slow down the speed and guide the vehicle in the right direction,” said another official.

Work is likely to commence by December at the Omandurar Government Estate junction, Walajah Road junction, Spencer Plaza junction and Gemini flyover junction, Gandhi Irwin bridge junction, Raja Annamalai Road junction, Flowers Road junction, Ega Theatre junction, Udhayam Theatre junction, Senthil Nagar junction and at Ambedkar College junction.

Apart from geometrics, pedestrian comfort will be given serious consideration. “We will ensure footpaths are properly laid or repaired wherever needed. Also points where pedestrians get on and off will be provided easy access. Railings will be installed so that pedestrians are separated from vehicles on the main carriageway. Pedestrian crossings will be marked depending on the requirement,” the official said. Along with these works, improvement of aesthetics, lighting and signage will be taken up.

Citizens’ concerns

Ganesh Ramakrishnan, a resident of Alwarpet, said the department should ensure that these facilities are maintained. “Not just the highways, but other line departments too fail when it comes to maintenance. They need to ensure that telephone and cable companies do not dig up footpaths. The railings are not restored if they get dented. They have to ensure that people don’t dump garbage and encroach on such spaces,” he added.