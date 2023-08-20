Black and yellow taxis, symbols of a bygone era

August 20, 2023 12:55 am | Updated 02:16 am IST

If one says ‘taxi’ to twenty-somethings today, chances are they will whip out their smartphone to ‘book’ a car. Chennai has undergone monumental changes over the decades and so have the quintessential black and yellow Ambassador taxis, which are neither so black nor yellow anymore.

According to archives from The Hindu, the government, on March 5, 1960, mandated taxis in the city to be painted black and yellow. A news report from the day says, “Taxis in Madras City hereafter will have their bodies painted in two different colours, yellow at the top, and black in the body.”

The report also noted that there were already some taxis painted in this fashion, “which is now in vogue in other Cities of India.”

The only remaining black and yellow cars in the city are at Chennai Airport where 304 taxis operate amidst stiff competition from ride-hailing apps. But the ridership is still strong as ever, says Mariyaraj, secretary of the Chennai Airport Pre-Paid Meter Taxi Owner-Driver Association, attributing it to a sense of safety passengers feel towards pre-paid taxis and standard pricing as compared to other taxi options. As for the colours, the government mandate still applies to airport taxis. Back then, according to Balan, a resident of Valasaravakkam, who used to drive a taxi in the 1960s, a driver had to know all the routes in the city. “One kilometre cost 50 paisa, from Central to Airport you could go for ₹6,” he says. If this price elicits surprise, it may be amusing to know that in 1938, the Traffic Department of the City Police issued permits to put 10 “four-anna taxis” on the road.

First aid training

Recalling the norms, Mr. Balan says all taxi drivers had to undergo first aid training and get a badge, wear khakis, and diligently maintain trip sheets. As per Rule 401 of the Madras Motor Vehicles Rules, 1940, all taxis plying in city and mofussil areas had to be fitted with taxi meters. “There will not be any bargaining. Customers stop the taxi on the road and get in, the meter is switched on, and we go. All that has changed,” Mr. Balan reminiscences. Another erstwhile rule for drivers of taxis and autorickshaws was to wear caps, which was scrapped in 1959 by the Regional Transport Authority.

With the advent of telephones came the call taxi service, which dominated the space for a good three decades since the 1990s. Despite the passage of time, whether passengers hail, call, or click on an app, yellow boards continue to ply on the roads.

