BJP to protest seeking action against YouTuber

CHENNAI

15 July 2020 02:26 IST

BJP state president L. Murugan said the channel Karuppar Kootam insulted the faith of Hindus by uploading a video with dubious claims about a devotional song.

BJP state president L. Murugan asked his partymen to hold a protest outside their homes on Thursday seeking police action against a YouTube channel Karuppar Kootam and its presenter Surendra Natarajan on charges of insulting the sentiments of Hindus.

Mr. Murugan said the channel insulted the faith of Hindus by uploading a video with dubious claims about Kanda Shashti Kavacham, a devotional song.

Advertising

Advertising

The BJP leader said the intent behind the video was to create social unrest and cause law and order problems in the State and added that there were doubts that anti-Hindu parties were behind this. He urged devotees of Lord Muruga to join the peaceful protests outside their homes, holding a picture of the god and register their opposition to the claims made by the YouTuber.